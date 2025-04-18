Blog

Deputies seeking public’s help locating missing Valencia man 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man, Michael Brandon Scott, a resident of Los Angeles County who was last seen 5 p.m. Friday on the 24000 block of Mira Vista Street in Valencia. 

Scott is described as a 48-year-old white man weighing 160 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with gray balding hair and hazel eyes.  

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and is believed to be traveling in his white four-door Tesla with California license plate number 9FFZ921. 


Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.  
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

