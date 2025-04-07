Deputies: Suspect arrested after physical altercation with sister 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel were dispatched to a family disturbance call at 10:59 a.m. Monday on Rotunda Road in Valencia, according to Watch Commander Luis Molina with the station.

Deputies arrived on the scene of a physical altercation between a brother and sister. The sister had visible injuries, and she wanted to press charges against her brother, Molina said.

The suspect got physical with the deputies, leading to a deputy-involved fight, according to Molina.

The deputies were successful in placing the suspect in handcuffs and he was brought to the station, said Molina.

Molina added that the suspect was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his sister and resisting arrest by deputies.

The suspect is awaiting a court appearance, Molina said.