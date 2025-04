Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were patrolling Friday afternoon when they observed a reported stolen blue Toyota Camry at the Lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road, according to Sgt. Justin Boosalis with the station.

There was no call for service, Boosalis said.

Deputies detained one suspect at gunpoint, according to Boosalis.

They are waiting for additional information on the car at the time of this publication, Boosalis said.