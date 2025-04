Deputies were on a routine patrol on Newhall Ranch Road and Magic Mountain Parkway when they found a reported stolen vehicle in the Wendy’s drive-thru Friday night, according to Detective Kevin Fleck with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The deputies conducted a traffic stop, called the occupants out and they detained everybody in the traffic stop, Fleck said.

It is still an ongoing investigation at the time of this publication, according to Fleck.