Deputy-assault suspect due back in court  

A Hollywood parolee who’s been in jail since his arrest on suspicion of assaulting an officer on Plum Canyon Road in October 2023 has been cleared to stand trial, per court records.

Judge Michael Terrell ordered the case of Jonathan Jonathan Huehl, 42, of Hollywood, back to criminal proceedings April 1, after a pair of mental evaluations led doctors to find Huehl understands the proceedings and can assist in his own defense.

Huehl’s attorney raised doubts to Terrell regarding his client’s mental competency, which Terrell ordered a review of in December, according to L.A. County Superior Court records.

In a warrant requesting a DNA sample from Huehl, deputies wrote they were responding to a report of a possible drunken driver at 19375 Plum Canyon Road, a retail center just north of the recently developed Skyline Ranch Road. The caller told the 911 dispatcher that the driver appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel with the car running.

The detective who responded initially said in an evidentiary report that he observed drug paraphernalia inside the parked vehicle, which led him to wait for his partner to arrive.

When asked, Huehl indicated to the responding officer he had been using heroin, and that he had experienced a medical seizure, which is why he was slumped over when deputies found him, according to the officer’s previous statements.

The deputies called the Fire Department for a medical evaluation, and while waiting, Huehl indicated he was on parole, according to the detective’s report.

Detectives then searched the car, found a firearm and went to arrest Huehl, at which point he became combative, according to the search warrant request, which indicated that Huehl had punched one of the responding officers.

A good Samaritan nearby helped restrain Huehl while the responding officers took Huehl into custody and recovered a 9mm handgun, per the report. Deputies also alleged that Huehl threatened them while he was handcuffed on the ground.

The DNA evidence was being requested to link Huehl to the firearm, according to detectives.

The criminal complaint states that Huehl has four previous felony convictions, including a 2004 felony burglary charge, a 2006 felony vandalism charge, another burglary charge less than two months later and then a resisting arrest charge in 2017.

His current charges include: battery on a peace officer; attempted battery on a first responder; resisting arrest; and unlawful possession charges for a weapon and ammunition, as well as rules of court violations that also mention a juvenile record for the 42-year-old.

He’s due back in Department D of the San Fernando courthouse May 15 for a pretrial hearing.