Dixon Center gets $50K grant for youth mental health 

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc. has received a $50,000 Community Health Improvement Grant from Dignity Health – Northridge Hospital to fund expanded mental health services for youth in the Santa Clarita Valley, the nonprofit organization announced in a news release.

The grant will support two initiatives aimed at enhancing the emotional and psychological well-being for local students and children in the William S. Hart Union High School District and the SCV Boys & Girls Club.

The first initiative will provide group counseling services to members of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita. Through this program, SDFHC will offer group counseling sessions that focus on social emotional learning, stress management, resilience, peer relationships and bullying, and identity and self-esteem, the release said.

The group sessions will utilize creative activities such as art, role-playing, storytelling, and games to engage participants and foster a safe and supportive environment for emotional expression, the release said.

“We know that social and emotional intelligence are critical to the success and well-being of young people,” Philip Solomon, CEO of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, said in the release. “This grant will allow us to provide a consistent network of support for underprivileged youth, helping them grow in their resilience and build strong, healthy relationships.”

In addition to the group counseling program, the grant will expand SDFHC’s school-based mental health program, which already serves students in the Hart district. The additional funding will allow SDFHC to hire another behavioral health counselor who will provide on-site psychotherapy services at local junior high schools three days per week, the release said.

This increase in services will help meet the growing demand for mental health support in the district and will ensure that more students have access to the resources they need to thrive academically and personally, the release said.

“Improving mental health resources in our schools is vital for ensuring that students can succeed both in the classroom and in life,” Amanda Hills, director of behavioral services of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, said in the release. “We are excited to expand our reach to students in our school district and to provide critical mental health services to youth in our community.”

