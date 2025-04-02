DUI stop draws a half-dozen deputy vehicles 

Sheriff’s deputies detained one person for possibly driving while intoxicated on Wednesday afternoon on Rye Canyon Road, according to a spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The stop drew the attention of passing motorists, as a half-dozen sheriff’s vehicles were lined up behind the suspect’s car.

Law enforcement personnel responded to reports of a person possibly intoxicated driving a gray vehicle seen leaving the 24000 block of Village Circle Drive in Saugus at approximately 1:36 p.m., said Watch Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, a spokesman for the station.

The driver of a gray Kia was detained on Rye Canyon Road, just west of Newhall Ranch Road, Hoslet said.

The gray vehicle involved and six deputy vehicles could be seen right behind the LA Fitness on Newhall Ranch Road next to the Gateway Village shopping center, according to observations from the scene.

One person was detained, but an arrest has yet to be confirmed at the time of this story’s publication, Hoslet added.