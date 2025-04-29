Durable & Affordable Outdoor Storage Solutions: Metal Sheds, Garage Sheds & Carports by TMG Industrial

When it comes to protecting your vehicles, tools, and outdoor equipment, few options compare to the strength, longevity, and cost-efficiency of a metal shed, metal garage shed, or metal carport. At TMG Industrial, we specialize in manufacturing rugged, ready-to-assemble outdoor structures that are built for North American weather and made for hard-working individuals who need reliable protection—without breaking the bank.

Why Choose a Metal Shed or Carport?

Whether you’re a homeowner, contractor, or small business owner, metal structures provide unmatched value:

Weather Protection: Heavy-duty galvanized steel resists rust, wind, snow, and rain.

Low Maintenance: Unlike wood, metal doesn’t warp, rot, or require repainting.

Quick Assembly: TMG products include pre-drilled parts and easy-to-follow instructions.

Cost-Effective: Affordable pricing without sacrificing quality or durability.

Explore TMG’s Top Outdoor Structures

1. Metal Storage Sheds

Ideal for storing tools, lawnmowers, seasonal gear, and workshop equipment. TMG’s metal sheds range from compact backyard models to large-scale utility sheds, all with reinforced framing and optional PVC or PE covers for added longevity.

Key Features:

Galvanized steel paneling

Lockable doors for security

Ventilation system for airflow

Available in multiple sizes

2. Metal Garage Sheds

Need to store a vehicle, snowblower, ATV, or even a boat? Our garage sheds are engineered with dual truss roof designs, extra-wide roll-up doors, and snow load-rated frames—perfect for Canadian winters and U.S. climates alike.

Best for:

Rural properties and farms

Automotive and workshop storage

Heavy-duty, year-round protection

3. Metal Carports

A cost-effective solution for keeping your car, RV, or trailer shielded from sun, snow, and hail. TMG carports are easy to install and can double as covered patios, work areas, or boat shelters.

Why customers love them:

Open-sided design for airflow

UV-resistant roof covers

Expandable frame for added length

Built for North America. Shipped Across Canada & the U.S.

TMG Industrial warehouses products in Richmond, BC, Mississauga, ON, and Seattle, WA—ensuring fast shipping across the lower 48 states and Canadian provinces. Our metal carports and sheds come with a 1-year manufacturer warranty, easy assembly, and responsive customer support.

Real Customers. Real Results.

From small farmers to rural homeowners, TMG sheds and carports have helped thousands protect their assets and organize their lives. Whether you need a backyard shed or a full-size garage shelter, we’ve got you covered—literally.

Where to Buy TMG Sheds & Carports

You can shop directly at tmgindustrial.com, where we offer secure checkout, free shipping on select models, and financing options.