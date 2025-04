Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel responded to a report of a vehicle fire near the intersection of Dickason Drive and Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

A sheriff’s deputy at the scene of the parking lot near The Paseo Club said there were no active flames, and any smoke emanating from the black Jeep Wrangler was likely due to faulty brakes.