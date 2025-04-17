Five arrested in Newhall raid on ‘generational gang’ 

Newhall 13, a “generational gang” in Santa Clarita that’s been responsible for violent crime for decades, including at least a dozen shootings over the past two years, was targeted by a host of Sheriff’s Department teams in a raid Thursday morning.

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station identified 14 suspects who were sought at 13 locations throughout the course of a two-year investigation, according to Lt. Richard O’Neal of the Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Brandon Barclay, acting captain for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, confirmed 11 people were detained, five individuals were arrested and two firearms were seized, including one that was reported stolen, as a result of the operation.

Station officials said all warrants were executed without incident and there were no injuries reported.

Barclay declined to immediately share any specifics regarding which shootings or violent crimes might have been connected to the investigation and arrests.

This is a breaking news post, and more information will be added as it becomes available.