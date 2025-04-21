HMNH celebrates National Volunteer Week, honoring over 300 volunteers 

News release

This week Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing and celebrating its volunteers during National Volunteer Week, April 20-26.

This annual celebration honors the contributions of individuals who generously give their time to support patients, visitors, staff, and physicians at the hospital, according to a news release from HMNH.

With over 300 volunteers — including adult, teen, canine and one bird — Henry Mayo’s Volunteer Services Department provides meaningful opportunities for individuals to give back to their community, the release said. Since 1975, hospital volunteers have contributed over one million hours of service, helping create a warm and welcoming environment for patients, their loved ones, and Henry Mayo staff members.

“The Henry Mayo volunteers are a major part of the Henry Mayo family. They are the visual heartbeat of the hospital,” April Garcia, manager of volunteer services, said in the release. “Our volunteers assist in various departments throughout the hospital, diligently serving and supporting our patients, visitors and staff. Their dedication is truly inspiring.”

National Volunteer Week, established in 1974 by an executive order from President Richard Nixon, is an annual observance that highlights the impact of volunteerism in communities across the country.

“The commitment and generosity of our volunteers play a crucial role in helping Henry Mayo fulfill its mission of delivering exceptional health care,” Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, said in the release. “Their compassion and dedication enhance the hospital experience for both patients and staff, and we are deeply appreciative of their contributions.”

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital invites community members to learn more about volunteer opportunities and the ways they can get involved. To explore volunteering at the hospital, visit henrymayo.com/volunteer.