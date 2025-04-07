Loving Hearts Youth fundraiser awards $2,000 worth of scholarships to four students 

Loving Hearts Youth hosted a fundraiser to help foster youth transition to independence with four $500 scholarships.

The event was held March 22 at the Los Angeles City College Swap Meet and students throughout the William S. Hart Union High School District participated.

It featured a sale of basic needs like household items and clothing that were donated by Loving Hearts Youth members.

“There’s so many things in our life that we have, but we really don’t need it and find there’s a lot of things we ask neighbors to donate their clean clothes, shoes that don’t fit anymore, there’s a sweatshirt that you have extra that you want to donate,” said Minah Kim, director of Loving Hearts Youth.

Kim added that students who participate build compassion, leadership and a deep understanding of the community and supporting what matters.

Principal Jason d’Autremont of Hart High School will award four students the scholarships at Hart High’s Senior Night on May 27.