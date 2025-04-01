Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man who contacted them to deny a sexual assault allegation, after the woman he was with accused him of the crime, a Special Victims Unit official said Tuesday.

The 35-year-old suspect, whose address was listed as the Bridge to Home homeless shelter on Drayton Street, met a woman at the shelter and they attempted to get a nearby hotel room, according to Sgt. Joseph Mesa of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s SVU.

The two were unable to rent a room, so the couple left to a nearby wooded area near the 27400 block of Tourney Road in Valencia, according to Mesa.

During the time the two were together in the woods, according to the victim, the suspect forced her to perform oral sex, according to Mesa.

Mesa said the suspect is the person who contacted the SCV Sheriff’s Station, claiming he was upset by the accusations that the victim was making when the two went to a restaurant in the early-morning hours.

Deputies investigated the claims from both parties, then arrested the man and passed the case to detectives, who recommended the charge of oral copulation by force or fear to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

A spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday said prosecutors are considering charges.

Deputies were contacted around 1 a.m. Saturday, and the man was arrested about seven hours later.

He’s being held in lieu of $100,000 bail at the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail. Custody records available online indicate the suspect is due in court Wednesday.