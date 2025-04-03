Man reportedly wields pit bull during Dollar Tree robbery

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the Dollar Tree location on the 31800 block of Castaic Road on Wednesday evening, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“A call came out that a male adult with a pit bull stole items from the location,” said Watch Deputy Nicholas Hoslet. “The male adult threatened to have the dog bite the store employee, and the suspect took off, last seen in the parking lot.”

Deputies were first notified of the incident at 6:34 p.m. and arrived on the scene 11 minutes later. According to Hoslet, while it’s unknown if the suspect had a vehicle during the robbery, the initial call reported the man standing by a beige van. Hoslet added that the call suggested that the man was truly unlikely to have the dog bite an employee.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.