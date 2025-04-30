Man transported to hospital after suffering gunshot wound 

A 64-year-old man was transported to the hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the arm following an accidental discharge on Tuesday night in Val Verde, according to officials.

First responders were dispatched to the 28900 block of Chiquito Canyon Road near San Martinez Road in Val Verde in response to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, with a gunshot victim at the scene of the incident at 8:56 p.m., said Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported to deputies that the man accidentally shot himself in the forearm, Jensen added. The man was awake and breathing at the time of the incident.

The 64-year-old man stated to deputies the accidental discharge occurred after he was attempting to clear his firearm. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the incident was deemed an accident, Jensen said.

No arrests were made as there was no evidence of a crime or unusual circumstances, he added.