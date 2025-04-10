Master Chorale fundraiser to celebrate music of the ’60s 

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is inviting the community to an evening of wine, dinner and song at its annual Cabaret & Cabernet benefit, “The Beat Goes On,” on Saturday, April 26, at 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The evening begins with appetizers, cash bar and a silent auction, followed by dinner and a live band.

The Beat Goes On in 2025 will feature more selections from the ’60s sung by members of the Chorale, from Motown classics to Neil Diamond, Sonny & Cher, Bob Dylan and the Righteous Brothers.

Individual dinner tickets are $150. A VIP table for 10 is $1,750, which comes with extra gifts including wine and gourmet chocolates for the table.

Desserts will be served as the live auction gets under way.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best ’60s fashion.

All the proceeds stay support the Master Chorale. The group’s final concert of its 25th Anniversary Season, “Silver Celebration,” is scheduled Sunday afternoon, June 8, featuring Broadway star Eden Espinosa as a special vocal guest. The concert will be held at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, followed by a Gala Celebration. Limited tickets are available.

For tickets and more information on Cabaret & Cabernet benefit tickets, the concert and the gala, visit www.scmasterchorale.org or call 661-383-1776.