The “Symphony of Colors 2” art exhibition by impressionalist artist Zony Gordon is inspired by the nature in Santa Clarita.

“Santa Clarita Valley has a lot of foliage and beautiful nature. We travel a lot so I get inspiration from our travels, going around Santa Clarita and then just everywhere, really where nature is. There’s a lot of use,” Gordon said.

The exhibit showcased 36 paintings. Gordon added that she has been working on them the last five years.

Photos by: Kamryn Martell/The Signal