Possible grand theft suspects detained following felony traffic stop  

Two possible grand theft suspects were detained on late Wednesday afternoon in Valencia after deputies were patrolling the area and found a vehicle matching the license plates of a vehicle connected to a previous alleged crime, according to a spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

At least three sheriff’s deputy vehicles began to follow a car occupied by two people on surface streets at approximately 5:30 p.m. before they conducted a felony traffic stop at the intersection of Rockwell Canyon Road and McBean Parkway, said Sgt. Justin Boosalis, a spokesman with the station.

The vehicle was allegedly wanted for a previous grand theft, Boosalis said, but could not provide information of when that incident occurred.

At the time of this story’s publication, two people were detained but it was not immediately known if the occupants of the vehicle during the felony traffic stop were the suspects wanted for the alleged crime, he added, and no arrests were made at the time of this story’s publication.

According to radio dispatch traffic, both occupants of the vehicle were cooperative and followed deputies’ instructions during call outs.

No additional information was available.