Robert Lamoureux | The trickle-down effect of water conservation 

Question: Hi Robert, can you tell me a reason that even though we are in a new home here in Santa Clarita, why the water pressure in the showers isn’t what it was in our previous home (out of state)? Everything has been checked out by the plumber and I’ve been told that this is maximum, it is all functioning as it should. I don’t understand, can you shed some light on this issue?

– George G.

Answer: George, it is likely the state laws regarding water savers, within the fixtures. California laws require fixtures to be sold with restrictors inside them, so that too much water is not consumed. These restrictors do exactly that, restrict how much water can pass through within a given time.

Unfortunately, unless you have a source out of state who can ship a fixture that is not rated for California to you, only California-rated fixtures will ship direct. People get very creative when they intend on working around this issue! Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].