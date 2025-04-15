Salvation Army to host Donut Day June 7 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army Corps is scheduled to host its second annual Donut Day, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 7, at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.

Dignitaries, public safety officials and community members will go head-to-head in a doughnut hole eating contest, seeing just how many they can consume in two minutes.

Beyond the contest, families and attendees can enjoy a variety of festivities, including games, music, food trucks and more. Local businesses and individuals are invited to show their support by becoming event sponsors, with proceeds benefitting the local Salvation Army corps.

To register yourself or a team, visit salarmy.us/santaclaritadonutday. For more information, contact Rafael Viana at [email protected].