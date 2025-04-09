SCAA announces finalists for high school scholarships 

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the six finalists for its 2025 High School Scholarship Awards.

“These talented young artists have demonstrated exceptional skill, creativity, and dedication to the arts, and SCAA is excited to recognize their achievements,” the association said in a news release.

The 2025 SCAA Scholarship finalists are, in alphabetical order:

Curtis Cho, West Ranch High School – “The Fear I Carry.”

Sam Diem, iLEAD Aqua Dulce – “Moss.”

Violet Forgave, Learning Post Academy – “The Dressing Room.”

Rachel Patterson, Valencia High School – “Jonny.”

Jegg Yoon, West Ranch High School – “Vulnerability.”

Gisselle Zamudio, Valencia High School – “Drifting Off to Sleep.”

The finalists will be awarded scholarships in the following amounts: first place, $1,100; second place, $850; third place, $600; and, three merit awards of $150 each.

The official award placements will be announced at the SCAA Scholarship Award Presentation and general meeting on Monday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble in Valencia. For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.