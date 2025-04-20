Shoplifters steal $500 in merchandise from Hobby Lobby  

Three women allegedly stole $500 worth of merchandise on Saturday afternoon from Hobby Lobby, according to a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at 3:37 p.m. in response to a report of a theft incident involving three women with facial tattoos who left the location with approximately $500 worth of merchandise, said Watch Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, a spokesman for the station.

Hoslet added deputies were not notified about the suspects possibly being armed with a weapon, and as of the publication of this story, no arrests or detainments have been made to his knowledge as deputies were still investigating.