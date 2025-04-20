Blog

Shoplifters steal $500 in merchandise from Hobby Lobby  

Deputies investigate an alleged theft where three women with face tattoos left the location with $500 of merchandise on April 19, 2025. Courtesy of Glen Hermann.
Share
Tweet
Email

Three women allegedly stole $500 worth of merchandise on Saturday afternoon from Hobby Lobby, according to a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at 3:37 p.m. in response to a report of a theft incident involving three women with facial tattoos who left the location with approximately $500 worth of merchandise, said Watch Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, a spokesman for the station.  

Hoslet added deputies were not notified about the suspects possibly being armed with a weapon, and as of the publication of this story, no arrests or detainments have been made to his knowledge as deputies were still investigating.  

Picture of Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS