Solo vehicle rollover crash reported on SR-14 

First responders were dispatched to a possible rollover solo crash on State Route- 14 in Canyon Country on Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol Newhall-Area office.

CHP officers were dispatched to the northbound side of SR-14 near Via Princessa to a report of an overturned gray truck occupied by two people, said Carlos Burgos- Lopez, a spokesman for the Newhall office.

Circumstances as to how the vehicle crashed were unknown and being investigated as of the publication of this story, he said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the crash at 8:02 a.m. and arrived at the scene five minutes after the initial call came in, said Katilyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Department.

Information about the two occupants in the vehicle was limited, but no transports were reported, she added.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.