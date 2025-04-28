SUSD asset management advisory committee set to hold public hearing 

The Saugus Union School District asset management advisory committee is set to hold a public hearing at Bridgeport Elementary School on Wednesday night to hear the public’s comments on the recommendation report draft for the site of Santa Clarita Elementary School.

At the previous meeting on April 2, the committee members noted they want to make sure the community will come and speak about the draft report so they can receive their input and apply it to the draft before they move on to the next steps.

During the April 2 meeting, Sarine Abrahamian, an attorney with Orbach, Huff & Henderson, walked the committee through the recommendation report draft to do a review of the language and adjust it where the members wanted it to be modified.

When editing the recommendation portion of the report, the committee did not have major changes to the items. Their suggestions were to take out or change specific words to clarify their recommendations.

According to the recommendation report attached to the meeting’s agenda, the draft states:

1. The advisory committee recommends that the property not be used or developed for future residential or commercial purposes.

2. The advisory committee recommends that the district board pursue both short-term and long-term leasing options with the aim to maximize the property’s value while prioritizing uses that serve the best interests of the district, students and the broader community.

3. The advisory committee recommends that the board consider partnering with local public agencies and/or nonprofit organizations to develop, operate, and maintain programs or services on the property that support children and the community. Examples may include educational initiatives such as early childhood education centers, afterschool academic support programs, and youth wellness centers.

4. The advisory committee recommends that the board consider the development of public-facing community facilities that provide cultural, civic and recreational benefits to children and the community. These may include a library, community arts space, or multipurpose community center that complement existing local resources.

5. The advisory committee recommends that the board explore the development of community green space or recreational fields that offer opportunities for park expansion, open space, athletic programming, and other community activities. Potential partners may include youth sports organizations, public agencies, or recreation-focused nonprofits.

6. The advisory committee recommends that the board preserve and maintain the architectural integrity and landscaping of the site, including its mid-century modern character and natural features, including Heritage Oak Trees, to the greatest extent feasible.

7. The advisory committee recommends that the board act expeditiously to prevent the property from sitting vacant, which may lead to blight, security concerns, and deferred maintenance. The board should prioritize near-term planning efforts that activate the site in alignment with the above recommendations, according to the recommendation.

Saugus Union School District Superintendent Colleen Hawkins said that the meeting agenda also lists that committee could approve the report if there are no major changes to the draft if they desire to. If the committee feels like it needs to come back and meet again to adjust the report based off of public comment, then the next meeting would be May 7.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Bridgeport Elementary School, located at 23670 Newhall Ranch Road.