Tesla owner posts picture, video from break-in 

A Tesla owner who had his car broken into outside LA Fitness in Stevenson Ranch is hopeful its interior sentry cameras will help track down the vandal who damaged his ride.

The victim, a 66-year-old Stevenson Ranch resident, said he thought someone might have physically bumped into his 2017 Model S when he first saw the notice around 7:40 p.m. Saturday while he was in the gym in the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road.

His sedan has an alert that lets him know if someone is messing with his car. But he didn’t hear the alert right away, he said, because he’d never received an alert before and didn’t realize the default setting was silent.

When he saw the alarm system ping his phone again, he left his workout to check things out.

The woman who had tampered with his car had left the scene, but also a trail of damage behind and a solid bit of evidence for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station — the sedan’s sentry cameras clearly captured the suspect’s face, according to the victim.

After filing a theft report, he said he posted the video to social media to see if anyone could help identify the perpetrator.

“She has no idea that a Tesla has an alarm in it,” the victim said, “no idea that Tesla has not one, not two, not three, but four cameras watching what you’re doing.”

The victim indicated the female suspect tried to take advantage of the fact that he had cracked his windows by tearing the molding off his car’s window and creating a gap to get her hand inside.

After tearing through the vehicle, the suspect must have left in a hurry because she’s only captured on camera for a few minutes, the victim said.

A spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was not immediately available Wednesday to discuss the status of the investigation or whether an arrest has been made.

If anyone has any additional information, they can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or use the website, lacrimestoppers.org.

Kelly Ingram (Nishimoto) contributed to this report.