This Ramadan, Muslim Pro Says Its Users Can Journal to Tap Into Their Spiritual Growth 

During Ramadan, millions of Muslims worldwide can meld the Islamic tradition of muhasabah — or self-accountability — with the simple act of journaling on the Muslim Pro app. The app helps users stay connected to their faith, particularly during Ramadan, when Muslims around the globe follow a strict regimen of prayer and fasting.

The Muslim Pro app’s Journal feature is “designed to help you set personal goals, track daily prayers, fasts, sunnah, and sadaqah, and stay motivated with streaks and progress milestones.”

“We want people to share their thoughts,” says Nafees Khundker, CEO and group managing director of Muslim Pro. “We want to be an app you turn to for anything you need to practice Islam — or anything you need in your daily life.”

‘The app was very quickly accepted in the Western world, and we started getting a lot of downloads and usage from there,” Khundker explains. “Later, we saw that because we have more services and [the app] was very easy to use, even in the Muslim-majority countries, it did very well.”

Finding Spiritual Connection Through Written Reflection

Regular journaling helps individuals identify strengths and areas for improvement while documenting spiritual growth and daily lessons learned. The practice naturally develops habits of gratitude and mindful engagement with faith.

Digital journaling with the Muslim Pro app transforms this experience by offering structured prompts to guide self-reflection, consistency through reminders and habit tracking, plus ease of access for updating entries anytime and anywhere.

These new tools will work alongside interactive forums and community features released just in time for Ramadan.

“Document your day, how you feel, track your prayers, and stay motivated with streaks and progress milestones,” it states within the Muslim Pro app.

Muslim Pro users can:

Reflect on Quranic verses and record personal insights from your readings.

Track your prayers and duas, noting answered prayers and spiritual intentions.

Practice daily gratitude by listing blessings and positive experiences.

Document your Ramadan journey, from fasting reflections to spiritual goals.

Manage stress and emotions by processing thoughts through faith-centered journaling.

Record acts of kindness and motivate yourself to give back to the community.

Khundker says Muslim Pro is focused on creating tools that respond directly to user feedback. The company engages with community members through in-person interviews, feature testing, and social media interactions to understand user preferences.

Digital journaling provides particular value for individuals without access to local faith communities. Khundker shared the story of a convert from Norway who reached out to share how Muslim Pro changed her life. Without a local Muslim community, she relied on the app to strengthen her faith through daily Quran readings, studying Islamic principles, and learning prayer methods.

“This person’s Islamic journey actually started with Muslim Pro,” Khundker explains. “She used it on a daily basis to read and understand the Quran, to find more context in what Islam is and how to practice [it].”

How Muslim Pro Keeps Journal Entries Secure



Faith is deeply personal, with journaling often containing intimate thoughts, prayers, and reflections. Privacy and control over personal information have become particularly vital considerations for members of the Muslim community.

“What they’re doing, what they’re searching for, how they’re practicing their faith [is] sensitive [information],” Khundker notes. “Data privacy is more important than ever, especially for faith-based communities who may face profiling or discrimination.”

Muslim Pro features end-to-end encryption that’s not accessible even by the platform’s backend, keeping users’ journals private.

Still, Khundker says the app is designed to help Muslims not only reach within but reach outward to a global community of believers.



“We feel people all over the world want to connect with each other digitally,” Khundker says. “We’ve already built a community; it’s a global community. Now, they can actually come and interact with each other within the app.

“Muslim Pro’s vision extends beyond app features,” Khundker notes. “It’s about creating a digital home for Muslims worldwide.”