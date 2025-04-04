Valencia High School junior gets perfect scores on ACT and PSAT 

Valencia High School junior Andrew Kim accomplished something that only 1% of students in the United States can do – and he did it twice.

Kim scored two perfect scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and on the ACT.

The highest score you can get on the PSAT is 1520, according to the College Board website. The highest score for the ACT is a 36, according to the ACT website.

“I say it’s very refreshing, very relieving, considering how much my family and I were kind of worried about the standardized testing because I had tried for the SAT and ACT multiple times. I think being able to end on a high note with a good score is very relieving for me,” Kim said.

When Kim was asked who he wanted to thank the most throughout his journey, only one answer came to mind: his parents.

“Well, I definitely have to attribute most of it to my parents because if I don’t have someone to motivate me a lot of the time, I kind of get stuck by myself and tend to push things back and procrastinate a lot. But with my parents constantly giving me tips and like all these materials I could use to study definitely helped with a lot of my academic success,” Kim said.

Kim said that coming from a Korean immigrant family fuels his academic drive to be successful.

Once Kim finishes at Valencia High, he hopes to continue his academic success and go to college to study psychology.