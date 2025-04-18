Valladares: Transportation Committee approves Leno’s Law 

News release

The Senate Transportation Committee has approved Leno’s Law, coauthored by Sen. Suzette Valladares, R-Acton, and Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, in an effort to preserve pieces of California’s motoring history.

The bill, Senate Bill 712, removes outdated smog check requirements for classic vehicles that are 35 model years or older, ensuring these icons of California’s automotive history remain on the road and part of the state’s cultural identity, according to a news release from Valladares’ office.

The bill’s namesake, comedian and classic car aficionado Jay Leno, was on hand for the Transportation Committee’s vote last week, and posed for photos in front of the state Capitol with the two senators and a classic Pontiac Trans Am.

“My dad never graduated high school, but his skill, curiosity, and heart built more than cars — they built our family’s memories,” Valladares, who also serves on the Senate Transportation Committee, said in the release. “I still remember that summer of ’94 in a midnight blue 1969 Chevy Malibu without an engine, dreaming of the ride we’d share. For us, these classics are more than metal; they’re a bond, culture and heritage.”

She added: “Changing the smog exemption from 1975 to 1990 isn’t just a technical fix — it’s a tribute to our legacy. Thank you, Jay Leno, for standing with our lowrider community and classic car lovers. Proud to support Leno’s Law that keeps our heritage alive for generations to come.”