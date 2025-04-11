Vance Wealth announces ownership additions 

News release

Vance Wealth, a financial planning firm headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced the transition of ownership to three long-time internal leaders.

Vice Presidents Jerrod Ferguson and Tyler Tilton, and Chief Operating Officer & Chief Compliance Officer Chris Pelch have officially become part owners of the firm, according to a news release from Vance Wealth.

Founder and CEO John Vance made the decision to sell ownership internally to preserve the firm’s independence, culture and commitment to client care, the release said.

“When running a financial services firm, succession planning is essential,” Vance said in the release. “We needed a long-term plan that protects our clients, our team, and the firm. Growing ownership from within was the right way to do that.”

“Personally, this opportunity is incredibly meaningful — it’s a chance to deepen my roots in a firm that has been an integral part of my professional journey and life in general,” Ferguson said in the release.

“This isn’t just a personal achievement — it’s a shared win,” Tilton added in the release. “We have an exceptional team, and I’m committed to helping build and develop the talent around me so we can continue raising the bar for our clients. This next chapter is about growth, impact and staying true to the values that brought us here.”

Pelch echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the long-term legacy and responsibility that comes with ownership.

“Over the past eight years, I’ve seen firsthand how Vance Wealth changes lives — not just for our clients, but for our team too,” Pelch said in the release. “What excites me most is building something that lasts: an institution that supports our clients and team for generations. That’s the legacy we’re creating together.”

Vance added that, to be clear, this is not a farewell.

“I have no plans to retire,” Vance said. “I love what we do here and plan to be a part of it for the next 25 years.”