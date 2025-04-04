VIA set to host workforce development conference on May 15 

The Valley Industry Association is scheduled to host a workforce development conference on May 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive.

The conference is to help attendees with “creating environments where diverse talent across generations can contribute their unique strengths while embracing transformative tools,” according to VIA’s announcement of the event.

Keynote speakers Seth Mattison and Kim Lear are scheduled to discuss different strategies and insights to build workforce development that bridges generational perspectives and unlock technological innovation and human potential, according to VIA.

There are three other speakers scheduled to have “fireside chats” throughout the event: Adel Villalobos, CEO of Lief Labs, Mark Shramek, business consultant at Vensure Employer Solutions, and Ricki Macken Chilvers, executive director of Pleasantview Industries.

Registration is required and the deadline is Friday, May 8. Tickets are $90. To register, visit www.via.org/workforce-development.