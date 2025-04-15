Volunteers sought for Earth Day cleanup event 

News release

Residents are invited to pre-register for the city’s annual Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day taking place on Saturday, April 19.

During registration, participants will be prompted to select one of three drive-thru locations to pick up their free supplies from 8 to 11 a.m. on the morning of the event including:

• Newhall Community Center: 22421 Market St.

• Canyon Country Park: 17615 Soledad Canyon Road.

• The Centre (lower parking lot off of Aquatic Center Drive): 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Free cleaning supplies available to registered volunteers at drive-thrus include: garbage bags, gloves and a free bag of mulch. In addition, participants will be offered a 1-gallon plant in celebration of Arbor Day. Mulch and 1-gallon plants will be available while supplies last.

All interested residents are required to pre-register online before the event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com.

After picking up cleaning supplies, volunteers will go to their neighborhoods, paseos, sidewalks and trails to collect trash at their own pace.