Blog

Volunteers sought for Earth Day cleanup event 

Press release
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

Residents are invited to pre-register for the city’s annual Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day taking place on Saturday, April 19. 

During registration, participants will be prompted to select one of three drive-thru locations to pick up their free supplies from 8 to 11 a.m. on the morning of the event including: 

• Newhall Community Center: 22421 Market St. 

• Canyon Country Park: 17615 Soledad Canyon Road. 

• The Centre (lower parking lot off of Aquatic Center Drive): 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway. 

Free cleaning supplies available to registered volunteers at drive-thrus include: garbage bags, gloves and a free bag of mulch. In addition, participants will be offered a 1-gallon plant in celebration of Arbor Day. Mulch and 1-gallon plants will be available while supplies last.  

All interested residents are required to pre-register online before the event by visiting GreenSantaClarita.com

After picking up cleaning supplies, volunteers will go to their neighborhoods, paseos, sidewalks and trails to collect trash at their own pace.  

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS