Woman arrested on suspicion of burglary after cereal theft 

A woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies after she broke into a house on Husley Court Saturday night and was found eating cereal, according to an official with the station.

Watch Sgt. Robert Wilkinson said deputies were dispatched to a home on the 28300 block of Hulsey Court at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Saturday for a suspected burglary.

A woman was seen walking around the neighborhood before she broke into a vehicle on the street and then entered a home, said Wilkinson. He added that the homeowners were not home at the time the woman entered the residence.

When the family arrived home, they reported that they saw the woman inside the house eating their cereal, he said. Wilkinson said that the family left the house after seeing the woman inside and called law enforcement immediately.

Deputies arrived on the scene and were able to detain the woman without incident. The woman said she was suffering a medical emergency, so she was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as a precautionary measure before she was later booked at the station on suspicion of burglary, Wilkinson added.