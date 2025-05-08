‘Angel Art’ exhibit opens at The Main 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s latest art exhibition, “Angel Art,” by Krishna Thangavelu, is on view at The Main (24266 Main St.) now through Monday, July 21, with an opening reception scheduled 7-10 p.m. on Thursday, May 15.

“This powerful collection features bright, expressive paintings that survived the Palisades Fire that now stand as testaments to resilience, renewal and the enduring power of art,” according to a news release from the city.

The reception offers the community an opportunity to engage with the artist and explore the exhibit firsthand.

The exhibition showcases pieces from Thangavelu’s “Floral” and “Oceanscapes” series, including vivid portrayals of blooming landscapes, moonlit waters and radiant sunsets. Created on canvas and wood panels, these paintings invite viewers to reflect on the beauty of the natural world, as well as the strength found in transformation.

The release said Thangavelu’s process is intuitive and rooted in the natural world: “I bring home leaves, flowers, rocks, twigs and driftwood from the beach. I paint them, I’ve painted on them, and, sometimes, wrestling with a painting, the sun visits my studio and guides me.”

The reception is free and open to the public. To learn more about the “Angel Art” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].