CHP initiates pursuit with possible armed suspect  

California Highway Patrol Newhall units initiated a pursuit of a possible armed suspect from Bakersfield on Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the CHP Newhall-area Office.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the suspect was wanted in connection with a carjacking.

CHP units were notified at approximately 11:20 a.m. about a white Ford vehicle traveling on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, driven by a suspect described as a man possibly armed with a black AR-15 out of Bakersfield, CHP Newhall Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez confirmed.

Newhall units attempted to set up a spike strip on the Newhall Pass but it failed as the vehicle continued to travel on the southbound lanes reaching up to speeds of 95 mph, according to radio dispatch traffic.

As of the publication of this story, the pursuit had passed through the Santa Clarita Valley and into the San Fernando Valley, southbound on I-5.

This is a developing news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.