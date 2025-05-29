City’s Summer Beach Bus returns this weekend 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita announced the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s Beach Bus service, offering transportation to Ventura Harbor on Saturdays and Sundays from Saturday, May 31, through Sunday, Aug. 31.

The Beach Bus provides residents and visitors a way to enjoy the day at the beach, traveling on the city’s air-conditioned commuter express buses.

The Ventura Harbor offers a variety of attractions for visitors, including the Ventura Harbor Village, which offers shopping, dining and entertainment, Harbor Cove Beach, the Visitor Center at Channel Islands National Park, where you can explore and learn about the Channel Islands, and the Ventura Yacht Club, an opportunity to engage in various marine activities and rentals.

Visitors can also rent different types of water toys and listen to seaside live music at Ventura Harbor Village from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Beach Bus fares are $3.50 each way for children and adults and $1.75 each way for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Riders may pay using the Token Transit mobile app by using the stored value on their TAP card or exact cash. However, monthly passes will not be accepted.

Buses will depart from the Via Princessa Metrolink Station (19201 Via Princessa) and the McBean Regional Transit Center (24375 Valencia Blvd.). The Via Princessa Metrolink Station will depart at 8:22 a.m. and return at 5:53 p.m. The McBean Regional Transit Center will depart at 8:40 a.m. and return at 5:35 p.m. Travelers will arrive at Ventura Harbor (1960 Spinnaker Drive) at 10 a.m. and depart back to Santa Clarita at 4:30 p.m. This program was designed to ensure a full day of beach activities without the stress of freeway driving and finding parking.

Travelers are welcome to bring their beach chairs, coolers and surfboards. For more information on the Beach Bus routes and schedules, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com/Beach-Bus.