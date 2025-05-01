College Briefs for May 1

Peretz selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities dean’s list

Abigail Peretz, of Valencia, has been named to the 2024 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced.

Peretz is a senior in the College of Education and Human Development,

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Local students named to dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis

The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2024 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

• Candice Baek, of Newhall, is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

• Christopher Jung, of Newhall, is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. • Krista Semaan, of Newhall, is enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering.

• Aaron Chun, of Santa Clarita, is enrolled in the university’s Olin Business School.

• Natalia Pilpil, of Santa Clarita, is enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering.

• Noah Kim, of Valencia, is enrolled in the university’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

• Reya Mehta, of Valencia, is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

• Faheem Rahman, of Valencia, is enrolled in the university’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the Sam Fox School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Washington University in St. Louis draws students and faculty to St. Louis from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The total student body is over 17,000 and about 4,500 faculty teach in nine schools.