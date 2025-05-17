Daughter charged with assault in fork attack on mom 

A Canyon Country woman is facing three felony counts related to domestic violence after she falsely imprisoned, threatened and then attacked her mother with a fork, according to a criminal complaint.

Christina Lynn Penniston, 35, stands charged with criminal threats, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon, according to an April complaint.

On May 7, Penniston’s mother addressed Judge Robert Sanchez DuFour in San Fernando Superior Court over a request to modify or terminate the protective order she had against her daughter, which he denied.

That same hearing, DuFour also admonished Penniston for not enrolling in electronic monitoring, which was a condition of her pretrial release. She later submitted proof of her May 9 enrollment, per court records online.

In an unrelated drug paraphernalia case at the Santa Clarita Courthouse, Penniston missed a hearing Wednesday, but Judge Danielle Colon O’Sullivan held off on issuing a bench warrant after arguments from Penniston’s attorney, according to a minute order from the hearing.

She’s now due back in court May 30 for her Dec. 12 possession ticket.

The criminal complaint filed March 5 in Santa Clarita for that case alleges that deputies arrested Penniston and a man she was with, after he allegedly threw a lit cigarette out of the car and deputies found an opium pipe on Penniston.

Her next hearing on the assault charges is June 6.