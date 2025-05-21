Department of Defense accepts 747 from Qatar to use as Air Force One 

By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

The U.S. Department of Defense has gained control of an aircraft from Qatar that is intended to become the new Air Force One, officials said on Wednesday.

“The Secretary of Defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations,” Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, wrote in an email. “The Department of Defense will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered for an aircraft used to transport the president of the United States.”

President Donald Trump struck a set of deals with Qatar while visiting there earlier this month. He has said that the plane slated to become the new Air Force One would be a gift.

Some lawmakers have been critical of the decision to accept a plane from a foreign nation.

“Air Force One is host to some of the most sensitive conversations in our government. This jet poses the risk of foreign surveillance and influence at the highest level of our government, to say nothing of the propriety of accepting it,” Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, wrote on social media platform X.

Democrat lawmakers have introduced several bills that would bar foreign aircraft from being used as Air Force One. Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress.

Troy Meink, secretary of the Air Force, told a Senate panel on Tuesday that it would take “significant modifications” to convert any civilian aircraft into Air Force One.

“Based on the secretary’s direction, we are postured and we’re off looking at that right now, what it’s going to take for that particular aircraft,” he told Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

Duckworth said she was concerned about any pressure military officials may feel to cut corners to quickly convert the plane.

Meink also told senators he was not aware of any requirement changes to the Air Force One program.

“We will make sure that we do what’s necessary to ensure security of the aircraft,” he said.

Boeing, an American manufacturer, has a contract to produce a new Air Force One, but another Air Force official said on May 8 that the company is three years behind schedule and is currently slated to not be finished until 2027. Boeing has not returned requests for comment.

The current planes that serve as Air Force One are made by Boeing. They were produced in the early 1990s.