Downed crossing arm repaired after crash 

A Metrolink official confirmed Wednesday a crew was working to repair a partially downed crossing gate near the intersection of Golden Oak and Soledad Canyon roads in Canyon Country.

The equipment malfunction, reported by a Metrolink deputy, was caused by a vehicle collision, according to Meredith Yeoman, Metrolink public relations manager.

Yeoman confirmed the report was made to Metrolink around 2 p.m., and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed a deputy from the department’s Transit Bureau handled the incident and subsequent traffic control.

The malfunction also caused traffic delays in the area for several hours. An official with the Transit Bureau indicated the call had been cleared as of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Yeoman said if any commuter or passer-by happens to see downed or malfunctioning crossing equipment, there should be a blue-and-white sign nearby with a phone number to call.

While the number might be different depending on the type of rail line, the number directs the caller to the appropriate agency, which should be able to address the concern.

