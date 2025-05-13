Federal government to cut additional $450M in Harvard grants 

By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

Eight federal agencies are terminating roughly $450 million in grants to Harvard University in addition to the $2.2 billion that was terminated previously, the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism said in a Tuesday statement published by the Department of Education.

“Harvard University has repeatedly failed to confront the pervasive race discrimination and antisemitic harassment plaguing its campus,” the statement said. “Jewish students were subjected to pervasive insults, physical assault, and intimidation, with no meaningful response from Harvard’s leadership.”

In one incident, a protester who faced criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a Jewish student on campus was granted a $65,000 fellowship by the Harvard Law Review, an influential student-run journal, the task force said, adding that the fellowship was meant to “serve the public interest.”

“The decision was reviewed and approved by a faculty committee, demonstrating just how radical Harvard has become,” it said. “Harvard’s campus, once a symbol of academic prestige, has become a breeding ground for virtue signaling and discrimination.”

By “prioritizing appeasement over accountability, institutional leaders have forfeited the school’s claim to taxpayer support,” the task force said.

As such, the agencies have decided to terminate $450 million in grants.

The task force was formed in February pursuant to President Donald Trump’s executive order to combat antisemitism. The group aims to “root out antisemitic harassment in schools and on college campuses.”

The decision to cut $450 million in funding follows Harvard President Alan M. Garber’s letter on Monday to the Education Department directed at Secretary of Education Linda E. McMahon.

It was written in response to a May 5 letter from McMahon that accused Harvard of “engaging in a systemic pattern of violating federal law,” along with alleging several ongoing issues, such as political bias on campus and the admissions process not being based on merit.

The Trump administration had proposed a series of “common sense” reforms such as ensuring merit-based admissions and hiring, ending programs promoting “crude identity stereotypes,” disciplinary reforms, cooperation with law enforcement, and reporting compliance with federal agencies such as the Education Department and the Department of Homeland Security, McMahon said.

“The administration’s priorities have not changed and today’s letter marks the end of new grants for the university,” the May 5 letter said.

“Harvard should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided.”

‘Harvard Will Not Surrender’

In his Monday letter, Garber accused the Trump administration of “overreach into the constitutional freedoms of private universities” and “continuing disregard of Harvard’s compliance with the law.”

“Harvard will not surrender its core, legally protected principles out of fear of unfounded retaliation by the federal government,” he said.

Garber said he refutes the claim that Harvard is a partisan institution, saying the university “is neither Republican nor Democratic” and that it is not an arm of any political party or movement.

Admission to Harvard is based on “academic excellence and promise,” he said, adding that employment at the university is “similarly based on merit and achievement.”

Garber dismissed accusations that international students may be “collectively more prone” to violence, disruption and other misconduct compared to other students.

The institution has taken steps to combat antisemitism and other forms of bigotry, Garber said.

Garber said the university has commenced initiatives to make Harvard a “more pluralistic and welcoming place” where there is greater intellectual diversity on campuses.

In her May 5 letter, McMahon said that “at its best, a university should fulfill the highest ideals of our nation, and enlighten the thousands of hopeful students who walk through its magnificent gates. But Harvard has betrayed this ideal.”

McMahon accused Harvard of engaging in “ugly racism” in undergraduate and graduate schools, including within the Harvard Law Review itself.

On April 28, the Education Department announced it was investigating the journal.

In one alleged instance, the Harvard Law Review’s editor reportedly said it was “concerning” that four of the five individuals who wanted to reply to an article about police reform were white men, the Education Department said. In another alleged instance, an editor suggested expediting the review of submissions from minority contributors.

The May 5 letter criticized Harvard Corp., which manages the university’s academic, financial and physical resources. The corporation is being run by “strongly left-leaning Obama political appointee Penny Pritzker,” the letter said, accusing her of “running the institution in a totally chaotic way.”

In April, the Education Department announced freezing $2.2 billion worth of grants and $60 million in contracts to the university.

Early last month, Harvard issued $750 billion in bonds to raise funds amid the conflict with the Trump administration. The bond sale followed a $450 million bond issuance in March.