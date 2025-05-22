House panel sends GOP megabill to floor after marathon session 

By Joseph Lord, Lawrence Wilson

Contributing Writers

The House Rules Committee late Wednesday advanced a sweeping bill to enact President Donald Trump’s agenda after a marathon 21-hour session, clearing the legislation for a floor vote.

The legislation, called the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” passed the committee in an 8-4 party-line vote.

Republican leaders unveiled an amendment to the megabill in the evening, tailored to address objections from fiscal conservatives and moderates in the Republican conference.

Dubbed a “manager’s amendment” in Capitol Hill parlance, the changes were unveiled following a marathon 19-hour debate in the House Rules Committee on the legislation. Its release followed a day of hurried negotiations between Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus.

The amendment makes consequential changes to several key components of the bill, including the state and local tax deduction and Medicaid.

It would accelerate the start date of Medicaid work requirements — which are strengthened under the bill — from 2029 to 2026. It also speeds up the phasing out of Inflation Reduction Act energy tax credits for wind, solar and battery storage in 2028, with some exceptions.

The amendment also bumps the SALT deduction cap up to $40,000 per household with an income of up to $500,000.

Those two changes could assuage conservatives, who have demanded steeper cuts, as well as a contingent of purple district moderates who have pushed for increasing the SALT deduction and gradual phasing-out of certain Inflation Reduction Act projects.

The amendment also includes $12 billion in potential grants to states for border security actions.

It also includes a provision to remove the requirement to register silencer attachments under the National Firearms Act of 1934, a move that was immediately celebrated by gun rights groups.

After the Rules Committee reconvened to consider the amendment, Ranking Member Jim McGovern, D-Mass., was critical of the panel moving ahead with the vote, saying that the changes contained in the manager’s amendment were too consequential for immediate consideration.

The Democrat made a motion to adjourn to stall consideration of the amendment, but it was defeated easily in a party-line vote. McGovern put forward several additional motions and amendments to stall the vote.

The 21-hour committee session began at 1 a.m. and followed weeks of debate among Republicans over key provisions of the package, ranging from Medicaid to clean energy credits to taxes.

Democrats characterized changes to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as a scheme to take from the poor to give tax breaks to the rich. Republicans defended the changes as a sensible way to slow the growth of social programs that have become unsustainable.

The underlying urgency in the debate was that the bill provides funding for Trump’s second-term agenda and is seen as must-pass legislation by Republicans.

“The American people … cannot afford inaction. Americans need this legislation to ensure our economic survival and the sustainability of this republican government,” House Rules Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said in her opening statement.

Foxx defended the late hearing as relatively normal for the important panel, citing instances as recently as 2022 when Democrats, then in the majority, held similarly late hearings.

Foxx pointed to pro-worker policies in the mega bill, such as the extension of the 2017 middle-class tax cuts, ending taxation on tips, ending taxes on overtime, and other election promises from Trump.

In his opening statement, McGovern accused Republicans of trying to “ram the bill through in the middle of the night.”

“This is not business as usual,” McGovern said.

McGovern said the bill would provide tax cuts to the wealthy while taking away people’s health care, a reference to its cuts to federal Medicaid spending.

“Nearly 14 million people will lose their health care,” he said. “Hospitals will close, nursing homes will shut down, and people will die.”

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., characterized the expansion of work requirements for certain SNAP and Medicaid beneficiaries as an attack on the poor.

“The purpose isn’t [to] get people back to work. It’s to kick people off Medicaid,” Fernández said.

Norman defended the requirements, saying, “Work brings dignity, work brings a cause, a sense of purpose … America was built on work.”

Regarding taxes, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., said the bill did not contain a tax cut.

“We are not allowing tax rates to go up, keeping the same current tax policy with all the rates,” Smith said. He noted that tax rates for all income brackets would increase without congressional action.

If the bill passes the House, it will be considered by the Senate. Any changes made by the Senate would have to be resolved by a conference committee made up of members from both chambers.