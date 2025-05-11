Magnificent Music 

Music is in the air throughout Southern California and the Santa Clarita Valley. Enjoy these unique and popular musical experiences.

Candlelight Concert Series

Info feverup.com/en/los-angeles

The Candlelight Concert series has a variety of shows honoring iconic artists across multiple genres. These concerts offer performances at stunning locations bathed in flickering candlelight at venues spanning more than 100 cities across the globe. Here is a sample of the concerts you can choose from. Check the website for more in the Los Angeles area.

June 6 Best of Joe Hisaishi at the Zipper Concert Hall on the Campus of the Colburn School. 200 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012.

June 6 A Tribute to Rihanna at the Zipper Concert Hall on the Campus of the Colburn School. 200 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles 90012.

June 13 The Best of Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole at The Biltmore Los Angeles. 506 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles 90071.

June 14 A Tribute to Whitney Houston at The Biltmore Los Angeles. 506 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles 90071.

June 21 & July 12 Coldplay & Imagine Dragons at Immanuel Presbyterian Church. 3300 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles 90010.

July 11 A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church. 3300 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles 90010.

Concerts at Mount Wilson Observatory

Info www.mtwilson.edu/concerts

Catch a Sunday afternoon cosmic concert 5,700 feet above Los Angeles in the incredible setting of the Mount Wilson Observatory dome.

Ascend the mountainous landscape to enjoy a concert in the vaulted dome housing the monumental Hooker 100-inch telescope. This is an amazing acoustic experience.

Artistic Director Cécilia Tsan has curated thoughtful musical adventures under the magnificent vaulted dome designed by Chicago architect D.H. Burnham with acoustics that rival the great cathedrals of Europe and provides a unique setting for this ambitious music series.

Note That you will have to climb a 53-step staircase to get to the performance level. There is no ADA-compliant access. No children under 6.

May 25 Peter Erskine and the Lounge Art Ensemble. Improvisational jazz group.

July 20 Celebrate the First Walk on the Moon with Sarah Gillis, Astronaut – Violinist. Gillis flew to space in September 2024. For the first time in the series, a piano is in the dome.

Aug. 17 Celebrating the Late Ben Powell. Honoring Powell, violinist extraordinaire who passed away way too soon. He opened the series at Mount Wilson in 2017 at the very first concert in the Dome.

Aug. 31 Leelou and Friends. Leelou is the young vocalist from Paris who was in the finals of “The Voice” in 2017 at age 11. She also plays the cello.

Sept. 21 New Hollywood String Quartet. Inspired by a string quartet formed by studio musicians in the 1940s.

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave,, Los Angeles 90068

Info www.hollywoodbowl.com

The iconic Hollywood Bowl will celebrate this concert season with the theme “Forever Summer.” Here are just a few of the concerts being offered.

June 14-15 Blue Note Jazz Festival. The Playboy Jazz Festival is no more, but a new partner has stepped up to host the famous non-stop two-day celebration.

June 27 Grease Sing-A-Long.

July 2-4 July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with Earth, Wind & Fire.

July 5 Jaws in Concert with the LA Phil.

July 18-19 Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks.

July 27 I Want My ’80 with Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung and Paul Young.

California Institute of the Arts,

24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia 91355.

Tickets topentertainment.co, select the events tab.

Terrell Edwards and his all-star band performing the classics. Featured performers include jazz saxophonist Tom Scott, Tower of Power trumpeter Greg Adams, Mexican-American songstress Nia Padilla, and singer and winner of “The Voice,” Alison Porter.

Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park

Santa Clarita Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91350

Info SantaClarita.gov/Concerts

Speaking of “magnificent music,” the city of Santa Clarita’s popular Concerts in the Park series returns in July for the 35th anniversary season. Enjoy free, live music Saturdays July 12 to Aug. 30, with food trucks at 5 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m.

The eclectic lineup includes tributes to Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac and more.

July 12 Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

July 19 Far Out Boy: A Tribute to Fall Out Boy

July 26 Twisted Gypsy: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Aug. 2 Redneck Rodeo: Country Hits

Aug. 9 Locked Out of Heaven: A Tribute to Bruno Mars

Aug. 16 Always, Adele: A Tribute to Adele

Aug. 23 Blonde Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna

Aug. 30 The PettyBreakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty (Headliner); Dustland Fairytale: A Tribute to The Killers and Dark Desert Highway: A Tribute to Eagles. 