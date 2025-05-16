Mountain lion spotted in tree near homes 

A mountain lion was spotted hanging out in a tree in a residential area near Cortina Drive and Gravino Road in Valencia on Friday.

A person called the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 10:59 a.m., according to Sgt. Justin Boosalis with the station.

The caller met deputies to show them where the mountain lion was, Boosalis said.

Deputies called the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to retrieve the animal, according to Boosalis.

Attempt to reach Fish and Wildlife officials by phone were unsuccessful as of the publication of this story.

No additional information was available as of the publication of this story, Boosalis said.