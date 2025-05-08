Blog

Photos: Community hike “Family Games”

Emma Acosta, 4, plays Connect Four at Ed Davis Park for the community hike at Towsley Canyon Park in Newhall, April 27, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
The monthly community hike was held at Towsley Canyon Park and brought together families for “family games” afterwards for some fun. 

The next community hike is May 18 at 10 a.m. at Gates Family Wildlife Preserve with the activity being “Exercise.”

Photos by: Kamryn Martell/The Signal
