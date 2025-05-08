Photos: Community hike “Family Games”

The monthly community hike was held at Towsley Canyon Park and brought together families for “family games” afterwards for some fun.
The next community hike is May 18 at 10 a.m. at Gates Family Wildlife Preserve with the activity being “Exercise.”
Photos by: Kamryn Martell/The Signal
