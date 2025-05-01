‘Puffs’ comes to Rio Norte 

News release

“Puffs: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic” hits the stage at Rio Norte Junior High School at 7 p.m. on May 8 and 9.

The comedy by Matt Cox offers a fresh take on a familiar story — this time from the perspective of the underdogs.

The play follows Follow Wayne Hopkins, an ordinary boy from New Mexico, as he embarks on an extraordinary adventure at a certain school of magic, only to find himself sorted into the most overlooked house of all — the Puffs.

Alongside his loyal friends, Oliver and Megan, Wayne navigates seven years of epic battles, awkward crushes, and near-constant danger, all while just trying to stay out of trouble.

Geared toward fans of the wizarding world and newcomers alike, “Puffs” reminds us that being a hero isn’t always about saving the world — sometimes, it’s just about surviving school.

Tickets ($14.18-$17.30) are on sale at our.show/riopuffs. Rio Norte Junior High School is located at 28771 Rio Norte Dr., Valencia.