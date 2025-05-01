Santa Clarita Artists Association hosts 11th annual Spring Art Festival  

Tucked away on Sierra Highway was the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s 11th annual Spring Art Festival at Le Chêne French Cuisine on Sunday.

The outdoor event brought out crowds despite the weather being very cold all day.

However, the vibrant garden was on full display, a live musician played some stripped-down songs and so much art was on display that it could fill a museum.

“I always love it here and even my husband comes, and he loves it here, because all the artists are here, and we chit chat and we get to know each other and stuff. We all get to show our art. So, what could be better than that? And it’s pretty back here (Le Chêne’s garden),” said Jane Mick, this year’s event organizer.

The event’s setup gave guests the opportunity to go through all the artwork on pathways in the garden, with the featured artists each having their own booth.

Artist Tobi Beck showcases abstract pieces at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Spring Art Festival at Le Chene French Cuisine in Agua Dulce, April 27, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Tobi Beck, one of the SCAA’s artists and co-operator of SCAA’s gallery, had her booth in a corner of the garden, but her art was loud and proud. She is an abstract artist and has been a part of the show for three years.

“It’s all emotion-based and inspired by growing up in the projects of South Boston as a kid. So, all the textures in my work are very urban, kind of grungy and gritty,” Beck said about her art.

Beck said that she loves coming to the Spring Art Festival because it is outdoors and more eclectic.

“Everyone gets to showcase their personality and their artistic style in a way that we aren’t necessarily able to do in the gallery. So, it’s much more organic … and it’s so diverse, which I love,” Beck said.

One man, Daniel Callahan, was there to support his wife, Trudy, but had no idea about what the event was since it was his first time.

When asked why he felt it is important to come to events like the Spring Art Festival – his No. 1 reason: Trudy.

“There’s some great artists with this association and I had no idea. This is our first time here, first time at the restaurant. We definitely want to support the arts. Especially in Santa Clarita,” Callahan said.

Callahan, among other artists and attendees, echoed the need for more art in Santa Clarita.

Mick added: “We need to bring more art to Santa Clarita … Some of the other cities have buildings that are just for art, and we don’t really have that. And so, we have to kind of show it wherever we can and it’d be nice to have it.”