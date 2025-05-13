SCV color guard teams win big during season finals and prelims 

The William S. Hart Union High School District color guards won big during their preliminary and final competitions for the Winter Guard Association of Southern California on April 12-13. All the Hart district high schools won at least one medal at the competition.

Color guard is a performing arts activity that includes flags, sabers, rifles and other props with choreographed movement and dance.

Hart High School continued its four-year win streak by taking the gold medal in the Scholastic A Division finals.

Michael Uno, Hart High color guard booster member, was thrilled for Hart and the other high schools getting their medals.

“I’m very excited. I think among everybody I was just tracking the scores across the board for all the schools that are in Santa Clarita, like Valencia, Canyon, Saugus, West Ranch, Hart and even Castaic. And I track everyone’s progress week to week, from competition to competition,” Uno said.

Uno said that he began noticing that the schools in the district were doing very well across the board.

Steven Peralta, Canyon High School color guard director, said he was more concerned with the performance aspect rather than the competition for his team.

Canyon High won the gold medal in the High School AA Division Finals.

“That’s always been like the emphasis for me, and I just want to make sure that students know that it’s never about winning or a title or a medal. I think it’s more about the experience. Overall, I did think that they had a good run,” Peralta said.

He added that color guard is great for students because it exposes them to this type of artistry and gives them a place where they can really be themselves.

The medals that each team won are as follows:

• Scholastic AA Division Prelims: Golden Valley took bronze, and Valencia took silver.

• Scholastic A Division Prelims: West Ranch took silver and Hart took gold.

• High School AA Division Finals: Canyon Country took gold.

• Scholastic AAA Division Finals: Saugus junior varsity took bronze, and Castaic took gold.

• Scholastic AA Division Finals: Valencia took silver.