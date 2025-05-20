Second traffic collision on Whites Canyon Road, Ashboro Drive in matter of days 

A woman was extricated from her vehicle and detained by sheriff’s deputies after a single-vehicle traffic collision on Whites Canyon Road and Ashboro Drive in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, public information officer with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

This is the second time such an incident has happened on the same cross streets in a matter of days.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the call at 2:08 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:14 a.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Fire Department.

The woman was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by the Fire Department for further evaluation and treatment, Jensen said.

The woman has not been arrested as of the publication of this story, due to the station still gathering evidence for a possible DUI arrest, according to Jensen.