Some Social Security recipients could get 3 payments this month 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

Some Social Security recipients who get both retirement payments and Supplemental Security Income could see three checks deposited in their accounts in May because of how the month is scheduled.

Retirees who receive SSI payments will receive two checks, including one for May that should have already been sent out on the first of the month, and one for June, according to the Social Security calendar.

SSI and Social Security Recipients

The first SSI payment that went out in May should have already been distributed on May 1, according to the agency’s calendar. The one for June is scheduled to go out on May 30 because the first of the month in June falls on a weekend.

For the remainder of 2025, aside from May, recipients will see two payments every other month when SSI checks are sent out.

The remaining SSI payments will be sent out on Tuesday, July 1; Friday, Aug. 1; Friday, Aug. 29; Wednesday, Oct. 1; Friday, Oct. 31; Monday, Dec. 1; and Wednesday, Dec. 31, according to the calendar. There will be no SSI payments in June, September, and November.

Approximately 7.4 million Americans who might be disabled or have limited resources can receive SSI payments, according to the agency.

Standard Social Security Payments

Most people who are retired or older will receive standard Social Security payments on certain Wednesdays.

If the person’s birth date falls between the first and 10th of a month, it means that he or she receives a Social Security check on the second Wednesday of the month (which occurred in May on the 14th). If the person was born between the 11th and 20th, they are paid on the third Wednesday of the month (which occurred in May on the 21st).

If their birth date occurred after the 20th of a month, they are paid on the fourth Wednesday (which will occur in May on the 28th).

Social Security recipients who started receiving benefits before May 1997 are paid on the third of the month. If they also receive SSI, that benefit comes on the first of the month, according to the calendar.

Taxes on Social Security

House Republicans passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which includes a range of tax cuts, last week, but it did not include a measure to stop taxing Social Security payments. President Donald Trump, who supports the bill, had campaigned on issuing a tax cut for Social Security payments.

Last week, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., told Breitbart News that because of issues with Senate rules, an attempt to eliminate Social Security taxes is not possible.

“It’s complicated,” she said. She noted that Americans are “double and triple taxed,” referring to how significant amounts of income tax go toward funding Social Security.

When asked whether a separate bill should be introduced, Miller agreed that it should be a separate one. She noted that some Democrats may be on board because they do not want to be seen as going against a measure that would affect Social Security.

She said to “keep hope alive” in supporting the Social Security no-tax measure. According to her, Republicans “need to just be aggressive and get things codified, get it on the floor, [and] make people vote on it.”

However, along with extending existing tax breaks, the House GOP-backed bill would increase the standard income tax deduction to $32,000 for joint filers and boost the child tax credit to $2,500. There would be an enhanced deduction of $4,000 for older adults at certain income levels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.