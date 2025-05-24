Super Jazz at the Ranch celebrates young music talent 

West Ranch High School hosted the “Super Jazz at the Ranch” music festival last weekend, showcasing students’ talent from across the region and continuing to serve as a program shaping tomorrow’s musicians.

Students from across 23 Los Angeles County schools, including many local junior high and high schools, participated in the daylong festival dedicated to the musical jazz genre, featuring musical performances, clinics and competitions led by professional musicians.

Students perform and get ratings by judges to help them see their progress, said committee member Dawn Franck, adding that the clinics are offered throughout the day so students can listen to professional musicians and get advice on how to better their craft.

Approximately 800 students were present, and many community members also attended to witness the next generation of talent.

What makes the annual tradition special and a highlight for her is “seeing young people so passionate about music,” Franck said. Many of the students and music teachers dedicate their early mornings and late evenings to constantly practicing and perfecting their craft, she said.

The audience watches the Hart District “All Stars” band perform a number of songs during the Super Jazz at the Ranch music festival on Saturday May, 17, 2025 at West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Performance highlights included the William S. Hart Union High School District Jazz “All-Stars” group, composed of the most talented jazz students from around the district, and guest performances from the Pandemonium Big Band and Jacke Leckie Quartet.

The festival not only serves as a day of music, but also it helps students get out of their comfort zone and provides them a way to express themselves, said West Ranch junior Rachel Ozhekim.

“I think with band in general, everyone’s able to put their emotions through their music. The music is a reflection of themselves,” she said, and although she wasn’t performing throughout the festival, she wanted to make sure she attended to support her peers.

She added that the festival is beneficial for networking with other student musicians, and professionals who make their way to the event to provide their services and witness the talent, she said.

“Band sets you up for college,” added West Ranch junior Cole Franck, who was there set to perform with the school’s jazz ensemble. “It sets you up for college, it allows you to learn how to speak to people, it allows you to find who you are. It helps accelerate that growth.”

As attendance continues to grow, organizers are hopeful about the festival’s future. “I would love to see it continue,” said Dawn Franck. “It’s fantastic.”